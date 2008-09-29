Michelle back on red carpet as Heath's folk gift fortune to daughter



Elegantly dressed in a simple white silk shift, actress Michelle Williams posed smiling on the red carpet as she arrived for a screening of her latest film Wendy And Lucy this weekend.



The actress, who made her first red carpet appearance at Cannes in May following the January death of her former fiance Heath Ledger - with whom she has a two-year-old daughter Matilda - was attending the New York Film Festival along with co-stars Will Patton, Larry Fessenden and director Kelly Reichardt.



In the flick the Deception actress, who met Heath on the set of Brokeback Mountain, stars as a woman who is forced by a series of unfortunate events to make some major economic decisions.



This week the 28-year-old actress learnt that her daughter - who she has described as "the most tender-hearted, high-spirited, beautiful little girl who is the spitting image of her father" - will inherit her father's estate, despite not being named in the late actor's will.



The Dark Knight star's father Kim Ledger has confirmed that every penny of Heath's fortune, thought to be around £9 million, will go to his daughter. "Our family has gifted everything to Matilda," revealed Mr Ledger.