Family hols leave friends hoping for Jude and Sadie reunion



Their display of affection at a recent theatre bash left onlookers wondering if a reconciliation was on the cards between Hollywood actor Jude Law and ex-wife Sadie Frost. Talk of a rekindling in their relationship has been further fuelled by the news that they plan to spend Christmas in Brazil with their children.



It's not the first time the former husband and wife have taken holidays together with their kids in the wake of their 2003 divorce. The pair, who tried to remain on civil terms for the sake of family unity, travelled to South Africa for the festive season in 2006.



But friends are hoping that with both of them now single the mistletoe will work its magic. "They've become increasingly touchy-feely of late and pals are desperately hoping a romantic reunion is on the cards," said a source close to the couple.



"Jude and Sadie have been getting on fantastically in the past six months. When her business Frost/French went bust, Jude offered his support in any way," added the source.



And this support has seemingly extended towards helping Sadie buy a house in the Hampshire countryside for their children.