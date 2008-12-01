Proud parents Demi and Bruce see Scout 'come out' in Paris



Actress Demi Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis, who are renowned for the amicable nature of their post-divorce relations, were both in the French capital at the weekend to see middle daughter Scout 'come out' at Paris' Bal des Debutants in The Hôtel de Crillon, one of the world's oldest luxury hotels.



The 17-year-old, who wore Christian Lacroix haute couture, isn't the first celebrity offspring to mark her coming of age at the event, which is considered one of Europe's most glamourous balls. Phil Collins' daughter Lily attended last year's ball.



As well as their respective partners - Demi's husband Ashton Kutcher and Bruce's new love Emma Heming - the Hollywood pair were also joined by Scout's siblings Rumer Glenn, 20, and 14-year-old Tallulah Belle.



There was no question who the focus of attention was, however, with Scout sharing a dance with her father at the pre-ball cocktail party while her proud mum made sure she captured every second of her daughter's big night on film.



The annual ball at the Crillon, where Queen Marie Antoinette once took piano lessons, was established in 1991. It is attended by 24 international 16- to 19-years-olds, all of whom wear gowns from French haute couture houses. Previous 'debs' who've appeared at the gala include American presidential niece Lauren Bush and President Mikhail Gorbachev's granddaughters.