Captain America star Chris Evans is quitting acting
The 32-year-old actor has said he won't take on any more film roles when his six-film deal with the studio is complete.
Chris says he is giving up acting to focusing more on directing
"If I'm acting at all, it's going to be under Marvel contract, or I'm going to be directing," Chris told Variety.
"I can't see myself pursuing acting strictly outside of what I am contractually obliged to do."
Chris, 32, has played Captain America/ Steve Rogers in three films so far — Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
He is also set to star in the The Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015, and Captain America 3 in 2016.
Chris as Captain America in the Marvel films
Chris recently made his directorial debut with 1:30 Train, a romance due out later this year. It stars British actress Alice Eve as a young woman who misses her train home at Grand Central Station and spends the night talking to a street musician, played by Chris.
"I've known for a while I wanted to direct," the actor admitted. "But (time) never really opens up. There's another movie to do, there's another acting job. It just go to a point where I was like, you know what — I have to do this."
As well as changing direction in his professional life, Chris is ready to make some changes on a personal level too.
Earlier this month, he told Glamour magazine that he wanted to put his partying days behind him and settle down.
Earlier this month Chris announced that he was ready to settle down
"In your twenties you think, 'How will I ever not like going out?'," he said. "You have drinks, buddies, music — great!
"But in the last two or three years, I go to a club and kind of wish I was home. My idea of a good time has evolved a bit, so a night out with me might not be as exciting as it might have been a couple of years ago."
Chris also said he was ready to get married and have children — "to me that's the ultimate thing," he added.
"When you're old and on your death bed, looking back at your life, it's not going to be the films you've made or what you've accomplished, it's the relationships you have.
"You're survived by things that matter — the people you love and those who love you back."