Elle Fanning: It was a 'dream' to work with Angelina Jolie

Elle Fanning stars alongside Angelina Jolie in the upcoming Maleficent and the young actress has admitted what a dream it was to work with the Oscar winner.



"Working with Angelina -- it's kind of a dream to say that you even met her and let alone to be in scenes with her. It was really really cool", said Elle.



In the Disney retelling of the animated classic Sleeping Beauty, Elle plays Aurora, the princess who is cursed to prick her finger and sleep for 100 years.





Elle Fanning in 2014



Angelina plays Maleficent, and in this new film we hear her side of the Sleeping Beauty story.



"She really got into her character in a way," Elle added.



"It was super exciting. Everything was so fun," said Elle about starring opposite Angelina, and the 16-year-old also discussed what she learnt from star: "Like she was very, so into the details of her clothes."



Speaking to People magazine, Elle said: "She came into rehearsals on the first day with her Maleficent staff and she was in normal clothes but then had that. She was like, 'I have to get used to it. It's part of my character.' I thought that was so cool."





Vivienne Jolie-Pitt stars opposite her mother in Maleficent





Angelina had also discussed getting into character with Entertainment Weekly in March, saying: "I was quite sad to put my staff down and put my horns away because somehow, [Maleficent] just lives in a different world."



A hauntingly beautiful character poster was relased for Maleficent late last year and Angelina’s piercing eyes and long horns show us this will be a very different film to the 1959 classic.



Maleficent also stars Angelina’s five-year-old daughter Vivienne in her acting debut as a young Aurora.



In a still taken from the film, 38-year-old Angelina is in character as the villainess, dressed in a long black hat and a horned head dress as Vivienne, with her blonde locks and chubby cheeks, gazes up at her mother, who looks sternly down at her in a forest setting.