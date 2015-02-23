Oscars 2015: Stars prepare for the red carpet

23 FEBRUARY 2015

It is an event known for glitz, glamour and show-stopping gowns, so it's no surprise that celebrities spent Sunday enjoying some serious pampering before taking to the Oscars red carpet. From nominees to performers, all were keen to look their best on the night – and kept their fans up to date with their preparations.

Reese Witherspoon shared a series of pictures with her Twitter followers, including one of a beautiful bunch of flowers from her husband Jim Toth. The Wild star, who is nominated for the Best Actress in a Leading Role award told her fans: "Best thing to have on #Oscars red carpet? Someone who loves & supports you… (And buys you flowers.) I love my date!"

Meanwhile her fellow Leading Actress nominee Marion Cotillard was having fun getting ready with her hairdresser, stylist and manicurist in matching neon pink vests.

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Stars shared their Oscars preparations on Sunday

Rita Ora was clearly excited to take the stage at the Dolby Theatre to perform her Oscar-nominated track. The 24-year-old posted a picture on Instagram in the middle of a beauty session, writing, "Pre Oscar pampering booooooom".

Also set to sing is Lady Gaga, who has been sharing her Oscars preparations on Instagram in the week leading up to the event. On Sunday her dog Asia got in on the action, as the pampered pooch had her "pre-Oscars massage".

Last year's Best Supporting Actress winner Lupita Nyong'o was preparing to return to the Oscars on Sunday as a presenter. The 12 Years a Slave actress posted a picture of legendary singer Prince with the caption: "Channeling my inner Prince(ss) today. Happy #OscarsDay, people! @theacademy".

Model Chrissy Teigen is set to walk the red carpet with her husband John Legend, whose song Glory is nominated for an Oscar. The model began her preparations with a moisturising face mask on Saturday, which she showed off to her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Click on the photo above to see the full gallery.