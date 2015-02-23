Top moments from the 2015 Oscars

The movie world's leading stars were in high spirits at the 2015 Oscars, ensuring it was truly a night to remember. Romance, red carpet frolics, comedy and even a dose of girl power, the Academy Awards had it all – captivating millions of viewers and dominating social media around the globe.

In an incredible moment, Patricia Arquette took home the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role – the ninth award she has won for her performance in Boyhood. The actress used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to call for equal rights for women in America, much to the delight of Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez, who cheered her on from the audience.

Newlyweds Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter put on a tactile display on the red carpet in their first red carpet appearance together since tying the knot on Valentine's Day. Ever the gentleman, Benedict placed a kiss on his wife's hand while they made their way into the theatre.

Meanwhile actresses Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone had fun upon their arrival with a playful embrace on the red carpet. Emma was clearly in a good mood as she celebrated her first Oscar nomination for her performance in Birdman.

Another leading lady who was in great spirits was Best Actress nominee Reese Witherspoon, who was inadvertently photo bombed as she took a selfie. She was not the only actress to be surprised on the red carpet – new mother Scarlett Johansson was also taken by surprise when John Travolta snuck in for a kiss while she was having her photo taken.

Lady Gaga was joined on stage by Julie Andrews

Neil Patrick Harris took over hosting duties on Sunday night, and he had a lot to live up to after Ellen DeGeneres' memorable show in 2014. The actor tried to top her infamous selfie by stepping out on to the stage in just his underwear, plus opening the awards with a new song written by the team behind Frozen's Let It Go.

John Legend and Common had several members of the audience in tears and received a standing ovation after their performance of Glory from the movie Selma. The duo were also presented with the Best Original Song award for the track, which also won a BAFTA.

Meanwhile Lady Gaga gave a stunning performance of a medley of songs from The Sound of Music, before being joined on stage by Julie Andrews, who applauded her on stage. "Thank you for that wonderful tribute, it really warmed my heart," said Julie.

