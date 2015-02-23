Oscars 2015: Best behind-the-scenes pictures

23 FEBRUARY 2015

Luckily for their fans, many high profile Oscar atendees offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the prestigious awards on Instagram. From their preparations to backstage – nothing was off limits.

Zoe Saldana made a stunning return to the red carpet following the birth of her twin sons in December. The actress was joined by her husband Marco Perego for the 78th Annual Academy awards, as shown by a touching photo of the duo holding hands, which she showed to her 287,000 Instagram followers.

Zoe Saldana shared a picture with her husband Marco Perego

Reese Witherspoon was also dressed impeccably for her big night as Best Leading Actress nominee, as shown by the picture from her hotel taken before she graced the red carpet in her stunning Tom Ford gown.

"Show time! ❤️ #Oscars (dress @TomFord; jewels @TiffanyAndCo; hair @hairbyadir; glow @mrsbymrs )" she wrote.

Reese Witherspoon showed her behind-the-scenes preparations for the Oscars

Gwyneth Paltrow joked that it "takes a village" to help her get ready for the Oscars. The 42-year-old posed in a Ralph and Russo flower embellished gown before presenting one of the coveted trophies during the ceremony.

Meanwhile fellow Oscar presenter Chris Pratt travelled to the Dolby Theatre with his wife Anna Faris, telling his fans: "It's raining in LA and we're on our way to the Oscars! Gonna be a #wetredcarpet!".

Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez sat together at the Oscars

Supporting Actor nominee Mark Ruffalo captured the moment as he was joined by his wife Sunrise Coigney before the awards, while Aaron Paul's suited and booted appearance alongside his wife Lauren Parsekian was miles away from his Breaking Bad character.

Another star who paid tribute to their other half was country singer Tim McGraw, who posted a snap from the red carpet with his wife Faith Hill, telling fans there was "No one else I'd rather be here with".

Other celebrities to share their pictures from the night include Jennifer Lopez, Alessandra Ambrosio and Jared Leto. Anna Kendrick also celebrated her opening performance with an Instagram snap with Jack Black, while Khloe Kardashian shared a picture from her hosting duties for E! News.

