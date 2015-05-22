Reese Witherspoon to play Tinker Bell in live-action Disney film she will also produce

Reese Witherspoon may soon be donning wings to play the famous fairy Tinker Bell in an upcoming live-action Disney film. As well as starring in Tink, the 39-year-old actress will also produce the movie based on the beloved Peter Pan character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The mother-of-three will produce the film through her production company Pacific Standard, through which she worked on the film adaptation of the Gillian Flynn novel Gone Girl starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

VIEW GALLERY

Reese will play Tinker Bell in live-action Disney film





The new Tinker Bell tale was conceived as "the story you don't know", and will bring a new perspective to the much-loved character. It is still in development and has no timetable for production. It follows in the fairytale footsteps of live-action reboots such as Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent and Cinderella.



Reese, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in Walk The Line, will be the second Oscar-winner to play the famous fairy. Julia Roberts starred as a real-life version of Tinker Bell in Hook in 1991, alongside Robin Williams as Peter Pan. French actress Ludivine Sagnier also portrayed the fairy in the 2003 film Peter Pan.



No doubt the script will be another Disney gem – it has been assigned to Victoria Strouse, who is behind Pixar's upcoming Finding Nemo sequel Finding Dory.

VIEW GALLERY

Julia Roberts starred as a real-life version of Tinker Bell in Hook in 1991



Reese is currently starring alongside Colombian beauty Sofia Vergara in Hot Pursuit, which is out in cinemas now.



The stunning actress earned her second Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her work in Wild, which she also produced.



Reese has been married since 2011 to talent agent Jim Toth and they have a two-year-old son, Tennesee, together.



The Legally Blonde star also has a 15-year-old daughter, Ava, and an 11-year-old son - Deacon - from her former marriage to 40-year-old actor Ryan Philippe.

