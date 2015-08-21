Jennifer Lawrence named highest-paid actress in the world

Jennifer Lawrence has been named the world's highest-paid actress in the past year by Forbes magazine. The 25-year-old has taken the title from Sandra Bullock after reportedly earning $52million in the past year.

The actress' income comes largely from her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games trilogy, for which she also receives a share of the more recent films' profits. As well as other high profile film roles, Jennifer's income is also boosted by her lucrative Dior contract, which sees her star in campaigns for the brand's ready-to-wear line, handbags and Dior Addict beauty.

Jennifer topped the list of Hollywood's highest-earning actresses by a long way; she earned $16.5million more than her nearest competitor Scarlett Johansson, who banked $35.5million for her roles in films such as Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Taking the third spot on the list is Melissa McCarthy with $23million, followed by Fan Bingbing ($21million), Jennifer Aniston ($16.5million) and Julia Roberts ($16million).

Angelina Jolie earned an estimated $15million in the last year – a tie with Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon, while Anne Hathaway and Kristen Stewart round off the top ten with $12million each.

The world's 18 highest-paid actresses earned a combined $281million before taxes and fees, which is significantly less than the sum earned by the world's 34 highest-paid actors. The group, topped by Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr, earned a collective $941million over the last year.

While the list examined the world's top earning actresses, there is noticeably only one non-American female listed – Chinese actress Fan Bingbing.

The world's highest-paid actresses 2015