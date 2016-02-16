Beth Tweddle is discharged from hospital following accident on The Jump

Beth Tweddle is on the road to recovery. The Olympic gymnast has revealed that she is able to leave hospital, following her horrific accident on The Jump. Beth had to be airlifted to hospital after she crashed into a barrier during practice.

Taking to Twitter she wrote: "Hi Everyone I just wanted to let you know the good news that I am being discharged from hospital today."

Beth accompanied the post with a picture of herself smiling and standing in hospital unaided, wearing a neck brace.

Hi Everyone I just wanted to let you know the good news that I am being discharged from hospital today pic.twitter.com/aN0a56oQy6 — Beth Tweddle (@bethtweddlenews) February 16, 2016

Beth had to undergo surgery in Austria

The nation's most successful gymnast, who was the first female gymnast from Great Britain to win a medal at the Olympics, suffered a fall on the slopes while training for The Jump. Beth had to be rushed to hospital in Austria, where the show is being filmed, to undergo surgery on her neck.

The athlete and her parents have been keeping fans updated on Beth's official website, revealing that the operation to fuse fractured vertebrae in her neck was a success. Despite being in "a lot of discomfort", Beth has managed to move her hands and feet and take a few steps by herself.

On Saturday she wrote: "I've started to feel a lot better in the past 24 hours and I've begun walking by myself. It's still a case of taking one day at a time, but I'm setting myself goals and I'm determined to be up and about as soon as I can."

The gymnast was the third celebrity to be injured on The Jump this year

In a previous post from her hospital bed, Beth added: "Thank you so much for your support and concern. The last 48 hours have been very scary but all the messages have really helped to keep me positive. I will keep you updated on my progress."

Beth was the third celebrity to suffer an accident on this year's series of The Jump. Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington was the first to leave the show, having dislocated her shoulder, quickly followed by actress Tina Hobley, who dislocated her elbow.

Last week Made in Chelsea's Mark-Francis Vandelli was also forced to quit the competition after fracturing his ankle.