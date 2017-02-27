Oscars 2017: The complete winners list

Awards season has officially drawn to a close with the biggest night in Hollywood - the 89th Academy Awards. As expected Emma Stone and Casey Affleck took top acting honours, while Moonlight was (eventually!) named Best Picture. It was a night full of triumphs and surprises. Read on for the complete list of Oscar winners.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight - WINNER

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Hupert

Ruth Negga

Natalie Portman

Emma Stone - WINNER

Meryl Streep

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck - WINNER

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Denzel Washington

Viggo Mortensen

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land) - WINNER

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis - WINNER

Naomie Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali - WINNER

Jeff Bridges

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

Michael Shannon

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land - WINNER

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land - WINNER

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land - WINNER

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea - WINNER

20th Century Women

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight - WINNER

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America - WINNER

13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets - WINNER

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman - WINNER

Tanna

Toni Erdmann