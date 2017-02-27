Oscars 2017: The complete winners list
Sharnaz Shahid
The great and the good of the acting world came together for the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night
Awards season has officially drawn to a close with the biggest night in Hollywood - the 89th Academy Awards. As expected Emma Stone and Casey Affleck took top acting honours, while Moonlight was (eventually!) named Best Picture. It was a night full of triumphs and surprises. Read on for the complete list of Oscar winners.
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight - WINNER
BEST ACTRESS
Isabelle Hupert
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Emma Stone - WINNER
Meryl Streep
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck - WINNER
Andrew Garfield
Ryan Gosling
Denzel Washington
Viggo Mortensen
Emma Stone took home the Best Actress gong
BEST DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land) - WINNER
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis - WINNER
Naomie Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali - WINNER
Jeff Bridges
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel
Michael Shannon
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land - WINNER
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
La La Land was one of the big winners of the night
ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land - WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land - WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea - WINNER
20th Century Women
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight - WINNER
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America - WINNER
13th
Casey Affleck won Best Actor at the Oscars
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets - WINNER
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman - WINNER
Tanna
Toni Erdmann