Emma Stone reacts to Oscars Best Picture mix-up

For just over two minutes, La La Land was recognised as this year's Best Picture at the Oscars before the actual winner, Moonlight, was handed the accolade. And now the musical film's leading lady, Emma Stone, has given her reaction to the surreal moment. Speaking to reporters in the winners' room backstage at the 89th Academy Awards, Emma said: "I don't know if this is a measurable question, but is that the craziest Oscar moment of all time? Cool! Guys we made history tonight, craziest moment!"

Emma, who earlier that night picked up Best Actress for her role in La La Land, said: "I think everyone's in a state of confusion still, excitement but confusion, so I don't really have a gauge of the atmosphere quite yet. I need to check in, but I think everyone is just so excited for Moonlight. It's such an incredible film." She went on to praise the coming-of-age drama, saying: "I love Moonlight, God I love Moonlight so much. I am so excited for Moonlight, and of course it was an amazing thing to hear La La Land. I think we all would have loved to win Best Picture, but we are so excited for Moonlight. I think it's one of the best films of all time, so I was pretty beside myself."

Emma Stone said of the mix-up: "Is that the craziest Oscar moment of all time?"

There was a shocking twist on stage when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as this year's Best Picture winner. The duo had been handed the wrong envelope, setting off mass confusion inside the Kodak Theatre. "I want to tell you what happened," Warren explained after the mix-up was revealed. "I opened the envelope and it said 'Emma Stone, La La Land'. That's why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny."

Emma won Best Actress for her role in La La Land

But in the winners' room backstage, Emma, 28, addressed the moment again, clarifying that she also had the envelope in her hand. Speaking to the press, she said: "I also was holding my Best Actress in a Leading Role card that entire time. I don't mean to start stuff but whatever story that was, I had that card. So I'm not sure what happened and I really wanted to talk to you guys first... Congratulations Moonlight, hell yeah!"

