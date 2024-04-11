Emma Stone squares up to Joe Alwyn in Kinds of Kindness movie trailer - watch

Is Emma Stone set to land Oscar number 3? The first trailer for the star’s new film Kinds of Kindness has just landed, and we are already sensing award-season success!

The two-time Oscar winner is starring in the new movie, directed by Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos, alongside stars including Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Jesse Plemons and Hunter Schafer - and we can’t wait!

WATCH: The new trailer sees Emma Stone team up with Joe Alwyn

The official synopsis reads: “Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

The film also stars Margaret Qualley and Jesse Plemons

The movie is set to have its World Premiere at the 77th Edition of the Cannes Film Festival, before being released in cinemas on 28 June. It will be Yorgos’ fourth in-competition film at the festival, as he previously took Dogtooth, The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer to the festival, winning prizes including the Jury Prize and Best Screenplay.

Emma has gone from strength to strength recently, having scooped her second Oscar for her role of Bella Baxter in Poor Things. In her emotional speech, the star thanked her family, her husband Dave McCary and their daughter Louise, three.

He explained: “I just want to thank my family, my mum, my brother, Spencer, my dad, my husband, Dave [McCary]. I love you so much. And most importantly, my daughter who’s gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolour. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl. So thank you so much. Don't look at the back of my dress. Thank you.

She also joked about her dress being broken, saying: “Hoo boy, my dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I’m Just Ken.' I’m pretty sure. Oh, boy, this is really, this is really overwhelming.”

© Robert Smith Emma Stone attends 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals

Speaking about the wardrobe malfunction, her stylist Petra Flannery told The Hollywood Reporter: “Emma made history in it, winning an Oscar, and she showed grace and elegance when it came to a now-famous wardrobe malfunction.”

Emma added: “I made a big deal about busting the zipper, but it really was my fault. I would have busted the most industrial zipper on the planet during 'I'm Just Ken.'"