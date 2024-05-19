Cannes Daily Diary Day 6: Joe Alwyn's Kinds of Kindness reviewed, Cate Blanchett’s glamour moment and more

Hello from another day in sunny Cannes! Isabelle and I are back on the ground bringing you all of the latest gossip from the glorious Film Festival. The French Riviera has welcomed Cate Blanchett and Selena Gomez to town for their new movies, Rumours and Emilia Perez, respectively.

Campari craziness and Kevin Costner

While we promised to deliver all of the gossip from the Campari Lounge party - sometimes you just don’t know how things are going to turn out! Things went pretty off-piste for us while trying to get through the crowds and into the glamorous party! Plenty of people were clamouring to be let in, but unfortunately, it looked like the party was a little oversubscribed. Considering that we could probably have done with a night off from copious champagne, we headed to our comfy beds for a much-needed early(ish) night instead!

However, the Compari Lounge has still been hosting some amazing events, as today they will see Kevin Costner arrive to take part in the Awards Chatter live podcast. We’ll definitely be tuning in!

© Getty Images Kevin Costner is in Cannes!

Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone in Kinds of Kindness

After a restful night's sleep, we were up bright and early to see Kinds of Kindness at the new screening location Cineum Cannes, which was - dare I say - much comfier than the Theatre Lumiere! The new Yorgos Lanthimos movie stars Jesse Plemons, Willem Defoe, Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn and has all of the signature weirdness that we’ve come to know and love from the director of The Favourite and Poor Things.

© JB Lacroix Emma Stone attends the "Kinds Of Kindness" Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

This time, the movie takes place in three parts that focus on a different, bizarre relationship, with the cast playing different characters throughout the anthology of stories. The dark comedy is compelling, confusing - and thoroughly enjoyable. Emma and Jesse are the stars of the show, both are unbelievable. As interesting as it was, though, I have to admit I’ll be thinking about it very bemusedly for the next few days!

© Atsushi Nishijima Kinds of Kindness starring Emma and Joe

Critics also discussed on X, with one writing: “#KindsofKindness is Yorgos Lanthimos at his most weird and wonderful. A trilogy of stories that explore the depraved and demented depths people will go to for the people they love. Jesse Plemons is the standout.” Another person added: “#KindsofKindess is an anthological celebration of sex, cults, and rock & roll. Jesse Plemons steals the show and will singlehandedly bring back turtlenecks. I don't think there's anything Emma Stone can't do.”

Catching Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett arrived at the Palais for the press screening of her sci-fi movie Rumours and while we saw her and her stunning gold glittery attire up close, she was in a hurry to get into the conference. However, Game of Thrones star Charles Dance said hello to HELLO!, and opened up about his experience at Cannes, saying: “Oh I love it. There are certainly worse places to be.” We’re inclined to agree with you, Charles!

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Cate Blanchett on the red carpet at Cannes

First Flights, Hollyshorts and Kodak Cocktail Reception

After a sunny walk through Cannes, we arrived at a beautiful old villa which was hosting the First Flights, Hollyshorts and Kodak Cocktail Reception.

While we’ve been used to visiting beach club events throughout the week, the villa was a real change of pace with a much more chilled-out vibe as the guests celebrated the filmmakers being highlighted over the festival. Dangling our feet in the pool and wishing I’d packed a swimming costume, it was probably the most relaxing moment of the festival so far! Cheers!