New trailer released for Kardashian spin off Life of Kylie - see it here The new show will take a new look into the glam life of 19-year-old

A new trailer has been released to promote Kylie Jenner's upcoming docu-series Life of Kylie, which is set to air on E! this August. The highly- anticipated Keeping Up With The Kardashian's spin off will give a fresh insight into what it's like to be 19-year-old Kylie Jenner, giving fans a closer look into different aspects of her personal and professional life.

In the trailer clip, Kylie reveals how "for so long, I've been putting on this different persona to the world. When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know."

The series will focus on Kylie's day to day life, from glam moments at the Met Gala to snuggling with her dogs at home in sweatpants. It will feature some of Kylie's closest friends, including her best friend, 19-year-old Jordyn Woods.

"It's draining sometimes, being Kylie's best friend," the model jokes in the trailer. Kylie often takes to Instagram to share photos of the pair, affectionately captioning one recent photo of the two hugging "happy wife happy life".

In another the two pose together under the caption "mamas". Back in April, Kylie announced she would be releasing a spin off series, sharing with her fans via Twitter "can't wait to share this with you guys.. my docu-series #LifeOfKylie #Summer2017". At the time the make-up and media mogul had said "these couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans, this show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends."

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie available to stream on hayu from Monday 7th August & premiering on E!, Sunday 13th August at 9.00pm.