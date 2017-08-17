Suranne Jones excites fans with new behind-the-scenes snap from Doctor Foster

Suranne Jones has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Doctor Foster – and fans just can't wait for it to be back on the screen! The new image sees Suranne in character as GP Gemma Foster in a 'walk and talk follow shot', surrounded by the show's film crew. The teaser shot, which was uploaded on Suranne's Instagram account, was met with a mass of excitement from viewers. "Absolutely loved this CANNOT wait!" one exclaimed. Another said: "Looking forward to seeing what unfolds in series 2!" A third added: "I can't wait any longer. I'm excited to see series 2!!!! The first series was soo good I was sad to see it end! Such an amazing actress to go with it too!"

READ: Doctor Foster: First look at Suranne Jones in the long awaited return of series two

Suranne Jones shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Doctor Foster set

The first series of the BBC drama, which drew in a peak audience of 10.1 million viewers in 2015, saw the Suranne play betrayed wife Gemma, who discovered that her husband (played by Bertie Carvel) had been unfaithful. The next series is set to pick up two years on from the original five-part series and will implore the implications of Gemma's actions on Simon and their torn son Tom, after trying to get revenge on her husband.

VIEW GALLERY

Suranne is reprising her role as GP Gemma Foster this Autumn!

Suranne, who won a BAFTA TV award for her role, previously said the next series will focus on her character's new life after "divorce, deceit and revenge". She said in a statement: "I can't wait for the audience who invested in these characters to find out the explosive twists and turns. Now we can look into what happens to a woman after divorce, deceit and revenge has taken its toll. What a gift of a part and a dream to work with Mike Bartlett again!"

The show’s creator, Mike Bartlett, also expressed his joy to returning to work on Gemma's heartbreaking story. "I've been astounded by the response to Doctor Foster," he said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that alongside Drama Republic and the phenomenal Suranne Jones, we're now going to tell the next chapter in Gemma's story. "Her life in Parminster may look better on the surface, but as she will discover to her cost, every action has its consequences eventually. No one comes through hell unscathed."