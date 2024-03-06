How many children do Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have and where are they now?

Fans were thrilled to see Sharon Osbourne on Celebrity Big Brother, even if it meant that the TV personality had to be away from her other half, Ozzy Osbourne. The couple have been married for over 40 years and were the subject of The Osbournes alongside two of their children, Kelly and Jack. But how many children do Sharon and Ozzy have, and what are they up to now? Find out here…

Aimee Osbourne

Aimee, 40, is the couple’s eldest child, and perhaps the least well-known. Aimee opted out of appearing on their reality TV show, but is also in the world of showbiz, having previously starred in MTV’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights as well as voice work for Postman Pat: the Movie. Amy is also a singer known as ARO.

Aimee with mum Sharon

Speaking to The Independent about not taking part in the show, Amy explained: “I'm not some weirdo depressed daughter that's afraid of the world and locks herself in her room all day; I just didn't choose to do the show. I want to be a singer, and I felt if I'd stayed with the Osbournes and done the whole thing I would have been typecast right away.”

© Getty Aimee Osbourne mostly stays out of the spotlight

Although Amy keeps her personal life private, she recently made headlines after narrowly avoiding losing her life in a terrifying fire at a Hollywood music studio. Music producer Jamal Rajad helped Amy and her producer escape by shouting to them to help them find their way through a smoke-filled corridor.

Speaking about the incident on Instagram, Sharon said: ”They are the lucky two that made it out alive. What happened today was beyond horrific.” Musician Nathan Avery Edwards, 29, was killed in the fire.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly, 39, has gone on to achieve some amazing things since also appearing on The Osbournes as a youngster, including presenting Fashion Police, America’s Got Talent and Project Runway Junior. She also appeared as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent, and competed on The Masked Singer in 2019.

© Instagram Sharon with baby Sidney

The star was initially engaged to model Luke Worrall back in 2009, but the pair called off the engagement in 2010. She is currently dating Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, and the pair welcomed their first child together, a boy named Sidney, in 2022.

© Gilbert Flores Kelly Osbourne at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024

Jack Osbourne

Jack, 38, is the couple’s only son. Born in November 1985 and appearing in the family’s reality show as a teenager, Jack went on to have a successful entertainment career, starring in Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie, Saving Planet Earth and Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

Jack is a dad of four, and shares three daughters, Pearl Clementine, 11, Andy Rose, eight and Minnie, five, with his ex-wife, Lisa Stella. He welcomes a fourth daughter, Maple Artemis, with his second wife, fashion designer Aree Gearhart.

Jack Osbourne with his baby daughter Maple

Jack confirmed that he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012 after struggling with symptoms including blindness in one eye and numbness. Speaking about his condition in 2013, he said that he didn’t suffer any severe symptoms other than the odd bit of tingling down my leg and the occasional bout of fatigue”. Speaking to EW in 2023, he added: “I'm pretty healthy considering I'm living with MS, but it doesn't present itself daily for me. I've been, touch wood, going pretty strong and I don't have any issues with it right now.”

Jack Osbourne with his four daughters and new wife Aree Osbourne

Jessica Osbourne

Jessica was born in 1972, and is Ozzy’s eldest daughter from his marriage with his first wife, Thelma. She never featured in The Osbournes, although it was revealed in one episode that she had given birth to a baby girl, making Ozzy a first-time grandfather. Jessica lives out of the spotlight and works in costume and wardrobe in Hollywood.

© Mirrorpix Ozzy Osbourne singer at home with his children Jessica and Louis in 1978

Louis Osbourne

Louis is Ozzy’s only son from his first marriage. Born in 1975, Louis now works as a DJ and is married to actress Louise Lennon. The pair tied the knot in 2004, with Ozzy unable to attend after suffering major injuries after being injured in a quad bike accident. At the time, Louis told The Irish Examiner: “All I want him to do is get better.”

© Phillip Massey Ozzy Osbourne and his son Louis Osbourne in 2009

Speaking about his relationship with the family, he said: “I don’t travel half as much as I used to and they are in America… Dad usually calls on a Sunday afternoon for a catch-up and when he comes over to the UK we take the kids down (to his home in Buckinghamshire). Dad is great, very much a doting grandad.”