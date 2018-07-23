Is Danny Dyer heading to the Love Island villa? Fans spot EastEnders star at the airport Love Island fans are in for a treat!

Love Island viewers have started to speculate that EastEnders actor Danny Dyer is set to enter the famous villa to meet daughter Dani's new boyfriend Jack Fincham. The rumours come shortly after a fan spotted the British actor at the airport, which has since been shared on a fan account of the ITV2 show. The social media snap was captioned, "Danny Dyer was right behind us", leaving many to believe that Danny is on his way to Majorca to enter the villa.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have won over the nation on Love Island

Each year, during the last week of the show, friends and family of the contestants are reunited inside the villa – and since this year's series finale is just around the corner, it seems highly likely that both of Dani's parents are ready to head there. "Hell yeah!! Let's hope it's the meet the parents," wrote one follower, while another added: "Omg they're meeting the parents!!!!!" A third post read: " Apparently Danny Dyer and his wife were spotted at the airport today... I hope this means they're going on Love Island."

It was recently revealed that Danny gets teary whilst watching his daughter Dani compete on the reality TV series. During a chat with host Caroline Flack, Dani's mum Jo Mas opened up about her partner's reaction, saying: "He cries a lot, all the time. He misses her." She added that the soap star might be jealous of Dani's beau, Jack, joking: "I think he's a might jealous. Oh yes, very jealous." Jo, who shares three children with Danny, also revealed her opinion on Dani's salesman boyfriend, saying: "I like Jack. I really like the fact he can sell a pen, pens are really big in my house. Love the fact he can make a bed. I'm never going to get a call from Dani saying there's a big pile of washing or that he hasn't made the bed. That's a yes then."

Over the past few weeks Dani and Jack have won the hearts of nation thanks to their blossoming relationship, appearing stronger than ever after they were separated during Jack's stint in Casa Amor. Last month, Danny spoke about his daughter's decision to join the show. Chatting to Piers Morgan on Good Evening Britain, he said: "I didn't want her to do it, I've never seen it before but you fear as a father.... What it is, it's entertainment, right? It is what it is. It's a game show. 50 grand at stake and Dani's going to win it... I cannot moan as a father. She hasn't put a foot wrong... We're watching it unfold and it isn't that bad Piers."

