Fans dread Our Girl finale after nail-biting episode What did you think of the episode?

Fans are dreading the Our Girl finale after Monday night's tense episode, which saw Georgie Lane, played by Michelle Keegan, and Maisie Richards being chased by drug traffickers as they attempted to protect Chowdhrey's son and get him to safety, as many have suggested that the dramatic episode could be setting up some sort of tragedy to befall on 2-Section. Viewers took to social media to voice their suspicions that something bad will happen to either Captain James or Georgie, particularly as they have been growing closer, with one person writing: "Why do I have a feeling CJ or Georgie dies tomorrow? But they are the main characters. My stress levels [right now]."

Another person added: "If anybody has to die tomorrow I honestly won't mind if it's Georgie. Then bossman and Molly can be left alone and maybe Maisie and Rab will get the screen time they deserve." A third person tweeted: "I'm not sure what @TonyGrounds has done to me but all of a sudden the nice moments in #ourgirl make me really anxious...'aww' followed by, 'Oh no they might die'. In all seriousness though this series has been epic and all cast and crew should be immensely proud. Loved it."

READ MORE: Exclusive! The stunning £310 dress Michelle Keegan wore to a family wedding

Loading the player...

Fans of the show had a mixed reaction to the storyline that Captain James was divorcing Molly (played by Lacey Turner in season one), and developed feelings for Georgie. Speaking about the controversial plot, actor Ben Aldridge told Radio Times: " We all feel very loyal to [Captain James and Molly] as a couple. But then some people said, 'Of course this was going to happen, I can't wait for [Captain James and Georgie] to get together'. Whether they do or not, it seems pretty divisive."

MORE: Our Girl divides viewers over shock twist