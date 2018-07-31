Stars' Love Island viewing parties: Lily James, Rochelle Humes, footballer Jamie Carragher Find out how these famous faces celebrated the Love Island final

If you spent Monday night in raptures in front of ITV2 for the gripping Love Island final, you are not the only one! Hollywood film stars, footballers and popular British celebrities all shared snaps of their viewing parties tuning into the villa for one last time while rooting for their favourite couple. Monday night saw the finalist couples Megan and Wes, Dani and Jack, Laura and Paul and Josh and Kaz go head-to-head to win the £50k cash prize, with Dani and Jack taking home the money.

The Mamma Mia 2 cast had a viewing party

Lily James was among those to celebrate the show's end with her Mamma Mia 2 co-stars, Jeremy Irvine, Hugh Skinner and Jessica Keenan Wynn. However, it seems the Hollywood star's night turned a bit sour when her favourite couple Megan and Wes came in fourth place. Posting a snap of the group wearing flamingo sunglasses, she wrote: "Love. Island. Finale. @jkwynn @jeremy.irvine #hughskinner#loveisland #loveislandmeetsmammamia. Can’t believe Meg and Wes 4th. No no." Rochelle Humes also shared a snap of herself throwing a party, and wrote: "My question for you is, how serious are you taking the #loveisland final tonight?!" Meanwhile, footballer Jamie Carragher threw a lavish party for the final in his garden, and wrote: "This is going on in my garden right now! #loveisland #wtf."

Paris Hilton was also among celebrities to discuss the Love Island finale, and tweeted: "Congrats @Dani_MasDyer & @Jack_Charlesf on winning @LoveIsland you both deserve it! #LoveIsland." Dani replied to the reality show star, writing: "Thank you so much. Thank you for all your support! Can’t believe your tweeting us," accompanied by the laughing crying emoji. The show winner also shared a snap of herself with Jack, writing: "Thank you so much for voting for us it means the world to us I can’t explain how we are feeling! All your support everything is so so surreal! Thanks so much."

