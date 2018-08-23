Gillian Anderson reportedly joining The Crown – find out which iconic role she will be playing Gillian Anderson would make an amazing addition to the cast!

Gillian Anderson is reportedly in talks to join the hit Netflix show, The Crown, as an iconic historical figure who was thought to have quite a complicated relationship with the Queen. Yes, we're talking about Margaret Thatcher herself. According to the Daily Mail, the X-Files actress is currently being considered for the role, with a source saying: "Gillian is an excellent actress, so it would be a real coup to get her." It is thought that the first female Prime Minister of the UK will appear in the series in the fourth series as a leader of the Conservative Party. Should Gillian be selected for the role, she will be working alongside her partner, Peter Morgan, who is the creator of the show. The pair have been in a relationship since 2016.

Seasons three and four of the popular series will look at the year 1964 to 1976, and producer Suzanne Mackie has confirmed that Prince Charles' future wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will appear in season three. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Suzanne also opened up about her concerns for the future of the show, explaining: "As we get closer and closer to the present day, our audience will have a more vivid reaction to the events we depict."

Since season one, The Crown has always looked at the Queen's relationship with political leaders, and since the upcoming series will examine her friendship with Harold Wilson, it stands to reason that it will eventually focus on Margaret Thatcher. Season three is also thought to cover the death of Winston Churchill, who passed away in 1965. Since the Prime Minister was a major part of season one of the show, it is likely that the show will look at his death, and the effect it has on Her Majesty.

