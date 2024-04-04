The Crown star Gillian Anderson teases return to beloved show - and we can't wait

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about the sad loss of actor Adrian Schiller, the return of The X-Files, Robbie Williams' recent controversial post and a first look at Dua Lipa's new album.

Actor Adrian Schiller has very sadly passed away aged 60. The actor, who appeared in shows including Death in Paradise, Victoria and Doctor Who, had recently returned to the UK after starring in the Lehman Trilogy in Sydney and his sudden death came as a huge shock to those close to him. His agent said that they were devastated by the loss, and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

Are you ready to return to The Matrix? It has been confirmed that the popular franchise will be back for the fifth instalment, this time with The Martian’s director Drew Goddard set to direct. It’ll be the first Matrix movie that won’t be directed by Lana and Lily Wachowski, but Lana will be serving as executive producer on the project. Speaking about what to expect, Warner Brothers president of production Jesse Ehrman said that they will be building on the fantasy world - we can’t wait to see what they’ll come up with - and if Keanu Reeves will be back!

Robbie Williams has caused a stir after calling the pop music scene boring. Posting on Instagram, he explained that he thinks that everyone is scared of being cancelled before praising the 1975 frontman Matty Healy, calling him the “only commercially viable pop/rock star that I can see who is willing to be something other than beige”. He added that he needed some of Matt’s energy back in his own musical life. What do you think?

Speaking of reboots, fans of The X-Files should be getting excited as Gillian Anderson has spoken about the possibility of returning for another season - and let’s just say she’s not ruling anything out!

It was confirmed that the X Files was coming back for a reboot with Black Panther director Ryan Cooler at the helm of the project, and while Gillian has always said she wouldn’t be involved in any more X-Files projects, it looks like she might have had a change of heart! Chatting on Today, she said that she couldn’t think of anyone better to direct the new show, and that she’s not saying no as she thinks he’s really cool and a bit of a genius. Praise indeed!

And finally, Dua Lipa is sharing from sneak peeks behind her new album, Radical Optimism, on social media - and it looks so cool. The star shared new footage from her studio sessions with her followers, where snippets of her new music could be heard. In her voiceover, she opened up about how she wanted to tell her album’s story, and saying that it’s all about staying calm through the beauty of chaos. We can’t wait!