Exclusive! Brendan Cole has a very exciting announcement involving Strictly Come Dancing The professional dancer is teaming up with HELLO!, and we can't wait!

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot, former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole has announced that he will be writing a weekly column on the new series of the BBC One dance show for HELLO! magazine online. Brendan will be giving his verdict on everything from the judges' comments to the performances of celebrity contestants. "It’s really nice to be joining HELLO!. I’ll be open, honest, frank and positive," he said. And he added that he is looking forward to bringing his own opinions to the table – opinions which may clash with those of the Strictly judges.

Brendan Cole is going to be writing his very own Strictly Come Dancing column for HELLO! online

"I quite often disagree with the judges. But that’s the thing about dance – it’s subjective. Everyone has a different opinion on it and everyone sees it from a different place. Judges are always looking at it from a different point of view and that is what makes it so hard. So I look forward to hearing their opinion and seeing if I agree or disagree with their point of view while watching it."

The former Strictly pro will be giving his verdict on the contestants on this year's show

Brendan will not be returning to this year’s show after his contract wasn’t renewed. And he admitted it felt ‘weird’ to not be a part of the new series. "When something like Strictly comes along and you are no longer in it after so many years and all your friends are doing it, it’s a strange feeling." However, he remains close to many of his former co-stars, and recently recording a video message wishing them good luck. "I have great friends on the show and I wanted to wish them all good luck at the beginning of the series,” he says. “I wanted to send them a message saying: ‘Go get them. Have a fantastic series. I’m thinking of you and missing you.'"

To read the full interview and find out more about Brendan Cole's Strictly column, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 27 August.