Ant and Dec's emotional TV farewell leaves fans crying - 'Literal tears'

After 20 incredible series, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway has come to an end, and it's safe to say that emotions were running high as the final episode aired.

The show went out bigger than ever with a two-hour timeslot, some of the biggest prizes in the show's history and a special segment where the popular presenters had the tables turned as they became the victims of 'Take Me Out of Ear' with the duo causing havoc in a restaurant courtesy of previous victims like Holly Willoughby, Rylan Clark and Davina McCall.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive the moment Ant breaks a camera on Saturday Night Takeaway

However, it was in the closing moments where things became emotional, with Dec's voice even breaking during a closing monologue where the duo paid tribute to their loyal audience for the past 20 series.

It wasn't just Dec who got emotional as fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their sadness at the long-running series coming to a close.

© Jay Brooks Fans were emotional about the show's end

One lamented: "ANT AND DEC SINGING ALL ABOUT YOU (SNT EDITION) WITH TOM AND DANNY I'M ON THE FLOOR," alongside a gif of Rylan crying, while a second added: "I'm genuinely sad."

A third posted: "Literal tears feel like pure [expletive], just want them back," and a fourth said: "Dec's almost crying which means I'm going to start crying."

© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock The show is now taking a break

The news that the series would be going on hiatus was confirmed almost a year ago, with presenter Ant McPartlin explaining: "We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath."

His co-host, Declan Donnelly, added: "We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024!"

© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock Fans weren't ready for the series to end

Confirming that the show would eventually return, Kevin Lygo, the managing director of media and entertainment at ITV said: "When you think of Saturday night television you think of Saturday Night Takeaway.

"Over 20 series the show has become a cultural phenomenon, and while we eagerly anticipate what Ant & Dec have up their sleeves for the 2024 series, we completely understand their desire to take a pause, take stock, and think about what the next incarnation of the show might look like."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Ant and Dec will be back on screens next week

Saturday Night Takeaway has previously been on hiatus before, with a four-year break between 2009 and 2013 and a mini-hiatus back in 2019.

DISCOVER: How much are Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant and Dec worth?

READ: Where are Little Ant and Dec now?

Ant and Dec won't be off screens for too long as the duo are set to return as presenters for Britain's Got Talent which will start airing next week.