Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been away from our TV screens over the summer to enjoy some time off from their presenting duties, but rest assured, they will be returning to This Morning very soon! Viewers of the ITV daytime show will have to wait less than a week before seeing the duo again, as it has been revealed that they are coming back to kick-start autumn on the programme on Monday. During their absence, Holly and Phil's boots have been temporarily filled by Friday's presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, as well as guest presenters including Mollie King, Mark Wright, Gok Wan and Rylan Clarke.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back on Monday

During their time off, Holly and Phil enjoyed spending part of the holidays together in Portugal with their respective families, and celebrity pals including Bradley Walsh and Dragon's Den star Peter Jones. The good friends spent many fun evenings drinking tequila shots, and even attended a party at one of the family's villas, which saw Holly's husband Dan Baldwin showcase his singing talents throughout the evening.

Holly and Phil are the best of friends

While Holly and Phil will be temporarily reunited on TV, it is not yet known what will happen, and who will replace Holly when the new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here starts later in the autumn. It was announced this week that Holly would be filling in for Ant McPartlin while he continues his recovery, and will be presenting the show alongside Declan Donnelly this year.

The pair reunited on holiday

Speaking about the gig, the 37-year-old shared her delight in a statement on Wednesday. "I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery," she said. She added: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"

