Ryan Thomas' mum gives rare interview discussing Roxanne Pallett's accusations Ryan's mum Gail opened up about just how hard it has been for her to watch her son suffer

Ryan Thomas' mum Gail is the latest member of the Celebrity Big Brother star's family to speak out in support of him following the punch row that has taken the media world by storm over the past few days. The mother-of-three appeared on Tuesday's episode of This Morning following Roxanne Pallett's public apology on Monday after she had accused him of hitting her while play fighting, and told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she was unable to forgive the former Emmerdale actress. She said: "I don't think I'll ever forgive her. I just want Ryan to feel good in his own state of mind, that will help me forgive Roxy more if he can be normal again. He needs to have a personal apology."

Ryan Thomas' mum Gail went on This Morning to speak out about her son's ordeal

Gail also opened up about just how hard it has been for her and her family to watch Ryan suffering so much, revealing that she has stopped watching the Channel 5 reality TV show. "I can't watch him cry and distressed, it makes me distressed. It really does, it hurts." Holly then asked Gail if she had spoken to the production team about their handling of the situation, to which she replied that Ryan's girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh has been doing it on her behalf.

The caring mum also said she was worried about how the incident will affect her son's mental health when he comes out of the house. She said: "He has an awful lot of support from family, friends, the nation, plus his girlfriend who will absolutely smother him in kisses and hugs when he comes out, he will have that enormous support, but it's more what it has done to him inside." Gail added: "He's always looked after us and now that he is in that situation we want to look after him."

Roxanne Pallett apologised for her accusations on Celebrity Big Brother

Gail's appearance followed after Ryan's younger brother, Love Island star Scott Thomas, went on Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side on Monday evening to defend his brother, while Lucy had spoken out about the incident on Victoria Derbyshire that morning. Roxanne had publically apologised to Ryan for her accusation on the Jeremy Vine show and during a pre-recorded interview with Emma Willis during Celebrity Big Brother – which saw Emma highly praised for asking some very direct questions to the former actress. Emma asked: "How can you get something so wrong in your head?" and "Did you ever consider the implications that it would have had on him? Can you imagine if the cameras hadn't been there?"

Roxanne caused outrage around the UK when she accused Ryan of repeatedly punching her in the ribs – despite the footage showing an innocent play fighting exchange. Ryan has since said that the accusation had made him feel like a "broken man," but he has been backed up by viewers at home, with the show receiving over 11,000 Ofcom complaints over how it handled the situation. The incident escalated further on Saturday when it was revealed that Roxanne had left the house.