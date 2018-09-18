Best new movies to see in September: The latest films out this month Grab your popcorn!

Planning a trip to the cinema? We've rounded up this month's new film releases so you're on top of the latest films out now; from the big blockbusters to the family fun films you can share with your kids too, the rom-coms to the latest films everyone is talking about. So grab your popcorn and your pick n mix and settle in for the new movies coming to a cinema near you.

Crazy Rich Asians - out September 14

It's the most talked-about movie of the moment and after breaking box office records stateside, the release date for the UK was brought forward two months. Based on the bestselling novel by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians follows Nick Young (Henry Golding) who invites his girlfriend Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) to Singapore for a family wedding. It soon dawns on Rachel that Nick's family is rich – crazy rich – and her bid to win them over isn't always plain-sailing.

King of Thieves - out September 14

Michael Caine stars in this British heist movie, telling the true story of the Hatton Garden robbery in 2015, where over £200million was stolen by a group of retired crooks in their 60s and 70s, apart from one younger member played by Charlie Cox. Jim Broadbent, Ray Winstone and Michael Gambon also star.

The Predator - out September 14

Fans of the original Arnold Schwarzenegger '80s sci-fi thriller will be quick to note that this is part of the franchise rather than a reboot; in this, Olivia Munn, Alfie Allen and Boyd Holbrook join forces to track down and kill the Predator.

Operation Finale - out September 14

Fifteen years after World War II, a team of secret agents are banded together to track down and capture the notorious Adolf Eichmann (played by Ben Kingsley). Oscar Isaac stars as agent Peter Malkin, who led the team of Israeli spies.

Mile 22 – out September 19

If you love action movies, you'll want to sit front row and centre for Mark Wahlberg's latest movie. Wahlberg plays CIA agent James Silva, who leads a small but brilliant paramilitary team on a mission to transport a police officer from the American Embassy in Southeast Asia to an airfield 22 miles away. But trouble awaits them in the form of the local police, military and gangs.

A Simple Favour – out September 20

Blake Lively and Ana Kendrick take the leads in this contemporary film noir; packed full of mystery, intrigue and hilarity, this dark comedy will have you laughing and guessing the whole movie through. Plus you'll be awed by Blake Lively's character's amazing wardrobe.

The House With The Clocks In Its Walls - out September 21

This thriller fantasy stars Jack Black as Jonathan, who 10-year-old Lewis goes to live with in his creaky, spooky old house. Lewis soon releases that his uncle and his neighbour, played by Cate Blanchett, practice the art of dark magic - and after Lewis accidently awakens the town's dead, a whole world of warlords, witches and curses is revealed.

