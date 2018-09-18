Blake Lively says she has become funnier since marrying Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are all about the banter!

Blake Lively has opened up about the one thing her husband, Ryan Reynolds, has helped her with in their marriage. Speaking at the London premiere of her upcoming mystery thriller, A Simple Favour, the former Gossip Girl star revealed to HELLO! that thanks to the Deadpool actor, she has become much funnier. She explained: "My husband comes from improv comedy, so all day long we're teasing each other and having fun, so just being married to him has sharpened my comedy skills unlike any crash course I could take in comedy."

Blake at the London premiere of A Simple Favour

The mum-of-two also opened up about working with Anna Kendrick on the film, which has dark comedic moments, saying: "Getting to do a comedic part with Anna is just like being asked to play tennis for the first time at Wimbledon, it's just the best of the best, it's incredibly intimidating but it also really heightens your game." Blake and Ryan regularly tease each other on social media, including an occasion where she shared a photo of Ryan with Ryan Gosling, cropping it so that her husband was barely in the photo and captioning the snap: "Happy birthday, baby." Blake also shared a photo of Ryan with their daughter, James, on Father's Day, and wrote: "Happy Father's Day!!! ...@vancityreynolds Since the day our baby was born, I've felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father. #ILoveYouSoMuchItsSilly."

Speaking about spending time in Ireland while filming her upcoming project, The Rhythm Section, Blake told HELLO!: "Well if everybody goes and sees Rhythm Section in theatres in February then we will have to make a few more, there is about five books so it will be our second home - Dublin will be my second home. Oh my god can we talk about Avoca, have you guys been to Avoca? You have to go to Ireland just to go to Avoca, it's just heaven. How it's described in the bible is inaccurate, heaven is what Avoca is… it's just hand weavers and amazing pastries and it's just heaven. Everybody's gonna be like, 'She's disgracing the bible' - I was joking world."

