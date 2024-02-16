Nicole Kidman leaves Keith Urban emotional and lost for words - here's what he said

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been happily married since 2006, and their marriage is goals!

The Hollywood couple are always so supportive of each other, and Keith couldn't help but gush over his wife's latest work project in a heartfelt message posted on Instagram this week.

Taking to his Stories, the country music icon shared a screengrab of Nicole in character in her latest TV show, Expats, where she plays Margaret Woo, a landscape architect who gives up her job to follow her husband, Clarke (Brian Tee), to Hong Kong for his.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman in Expats

In the caption, Keith wrote: "Watching Expats is surreal because even though I know I'm watching my wife I'm utterly immersed and completely drawn to this story - emotionally and on other levels I can't explain - she's sooo good. It's crazy @nicolekidman."

Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006 and are the doting parents to two teenage daughters, Faith, 13, and Sunday, 15.

Keith Urban was amazed by wife Nicole Kidman's incredible performance in Expats

The family split their time between their homes in Australia and the United States, and Nicole and Keith always make sure one of them is at home when the other is on the road for work.

Nicole and Keith have an incredible love story too, having met at a G'Day LA event in 2005. It was love at first sight, with the pair getting married just a year later.

© George Pimentel Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals!

They prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, but now they are getting older, they have been pictured out and about more regularly with their famous parents.

Not a lot is known about Sunday and Faith, but it does appear that they have both inherited the acting gene. The girls have appeared as extras in several of Nicole's projects, including Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

© Getty Images The celebrity couple share daughters Sunday and Faith

While filming The Undoing - which was shot in New York City during the city's notoriously cold winter months - Sunday and Faith were put to the test enduring the icy climates, but they didn't complain once.

Chatting to News.com.au, Nicole praised her children, telling the outlet: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment."

© Getty Images Nicole supporting Keith at the 2023 CMA Awards

The girls then went on to get a small speaking part each, much to their delight. Nicole said: "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

As well as Sunday and Faith, Nicole is also mom to grown-up children Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, who she adopted with Tom Cruise during their marriage.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.