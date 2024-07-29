Katya Jones puts on united front with Adam Peaty's family amid Strictly allegations

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones showed her support for Adam Peaty as he competed in the men's breaststroke final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday.

The professional dancer joined Adam's family, including his son George and girlfriend Holly Ramsay, in the stands of the Paris La Défense Arena as the swimmer won a silver medal in the 100m, missing out on gold by just 0.02 seconds.

Taking to Instagram following Adam's big win, Katya, 35, shared her admiration for the Olympian. Alongside a series of snaps of Adam, 29, including photos taken from Sunday's final and a throwback to the Strictly training room, the dancer penned: "He did it. I have so much respect for this guy. Such a wholesome human, which shows in and out of the pool. As he said, in his heart he has won. And he will always be our champion. Well done @melmarshallmassive, we know it won’t be possible without you."

She added: "It felt very personal last night to be there and watch him swim. And so special to be part of the support gang for Adam!"

© @katyajones/Instagram Katya joined Holly Ramsay and Adam's son George in the stands

Katya's post comes almost three years after she and Adam were paired together for the 19th series of Strictly. The pair made headlines after performing their intense Argentine Tango, with viewers speculating whether the pair had almost kissed at the end of the dance.

WATCH: Adam Peaty and Katya Jones's dance ends with 'near kiss'

Adam's then-girlfriend Eirianedd Munro, with whom he shares his son George, shared a good-humoured response to the viral moment. At the time, she posted a TikTok video of her pretending to cry alongside the caption: "Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another women on live TV."

© BBC Adam took part in Strictly in 2021

In a recent interview with The Sun, Eirianedd opened up about the 'Strictly curse' speculation surrounding the 'near kiss' and shared a warning to celebrities taking part in the show. "My advice wouldn't be to the partners of those going on Strictly, but for the celebrities participating; involve your family in the process — it can be a very lonely process for partners," she said.

© Getty Adam split from ex-girlfriend Eiri Munro in 2022

"Also reassure your partner, especially when the world inevitably begins to speculate there's something going on between you and your dance partner."

Eirianedd added: "And if you're not strong enough to go through the process, if your relationship isn't secure, or you don't know how to handle the intense attention that comes with it, don't go on the show."

Adam is now in a relationship with Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly, 24, who he was seen kissing following his silver medal win.

© Getty Images Adam's girlfriend Holly proudly supported him from the sidelines

The couple went public with their relationship in June after enjoying a romantic trip to Rome.

Katya's post also comes as Strictly continues to make headlines amid recent misconduct scandals and the axing of pro dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima. While Giovanni has faced claims of "inappropriate behaviour" towards his former celebrity partners Amanda Abbington and Laura Whitmore, Graziano was fired following allegations that he mistreated his dance partner, Zara McDermott.