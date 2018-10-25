Sandi Toksvig responds to suggestions that Rahul cheated in Bake Off semi-final Sandi was quick to defend Rahul - find out what she said

Sandi Toksvig has responded to some viewers suggesting that Rahul cheated in the Great British Bake Off semi-final after he was spotted making finishing touches to his torta setteveli in the signature challenge after the presenters called time on the challenge. At the time, one person tweeted: "Who saw Rahul place his chocolate shards on his cake after time had run out? Unfair," while another added: "The time had finished yet Rahul was still putting decorations on top of his cake! Seriously!"

Sandi defended Rahul

Speaking to Digital Spy, Sandi said: "What you see is what you get [with Rahul]. He's a really charming man with very little self-confidence and an astonishing talent. The others all have talent, Briony is talented, Ruby is talented, Kim-Joy is talented but at the end of the day, it's that bake on that day. I'm sorry if there is a backlash."

Others were quick to defend Rahul, with one person writing: "People calling Rahul a #cheat on #GBBO THE. SHOW. IS. EDITED. It isn't live, you don't know what order events happened," while another person added: "Rahul has done awesome all the way through. People need to BACK OFF." Rahul stole the hearts of the nation a few weeks ago thanks to his cynical attitude towards his own baking. At one point, he quipped: "I'm not confident with anything happening around my life, so can the baking temperature be different?" In another instance, presenter Noel Fielding asked how he was and he simply answered, "Alive." Rahul has made it to the final of the show along with fellow bakers Ruby and Kim-Joy, while Briony went home in Patisserie week. Speaking about leaving the tent, Briony said: "I'm so happy with how far I've come. I don't often say I'm proud of myself, but I'm proud of myself."

