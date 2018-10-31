Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones regularly argued with husband Neil, says Ed Balls The pair have had a rocky few weeks after Katya was caught kissing her dance partner, Seann Walsh

Katya Jones' former Strictly Come Dancing celebrity partner, Ed Balls, has revealed that the dancing professional would regularly argue with her husband, Neil Jones, when they would compete as a couple. Chatting to The Mirror, the former MP said: "I know when they competed together in the world championships they were always arguing until the final minutes. So I don't think it will be any different if they have different partners. That would be my guess."

Neil and Katya put on a united front in October

The star also spoke about Katya leaving the show on Halloween week with her partner, Seann Walsh, joking that she couldn't "win every year". He added: "She is disappointed but she's now getting into doing the Children in Need dance so she's onto the next challenge. She's fine, she's great." Katya and Neil put on a united front on Tuesday for the first time since she was pictured kissing her dance partner by attending the Pride of Britain Awards. The couple, who have been married for five years, turned heads as Katya wore a metallic gown and Neil looked handsome in a navy suit.

Speaking about the kiss, Katya wrote at the time: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship." Seann addressed the scandal after the pair were voted out of the competition, saying: "When you watch it and hear people at the end say, 'This has been the best experience in my life,' you don't really believe it. But this has been without a doubt the best experience of my life. Probably bar the last few weeks. But generally speaking, from the beginning it really was. I can't believe, it's been amazing."

