Great British Bake Off winner gets mixed response from viewers Did you think Rahul should have won the Great British Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off finale saw the last three bakers, Ruby, Rahul and Kim-Joy, battle it out to win the coveted glass plate – with Rahul eventually taking home the prize thanks to his delicious garden landscape showstopper. However, the judges' decision wasn't without its controversies! While some fans were delighted that Rahul was given the top prize, others felt that one of the show's runner-ups, Kim-Joy, should have won the series instead.

Rahul won Bake Off

Praising Rahul on his win, one person wrote: "YES RAHUL SO SO PROUD OF HIM HE DID SO AMAZING AHHH ADORE HIM SO MUCH. What an amazing season," while another wrote: "Rahul is so inspiring to me. To lack so much confidence in yourself and consistently pick yourself back up and continue to fight. I hope to progress as much as he has done. Well done Rahul, and thank you. #GBBOFinal." However, others weren't so sure, with one writing: "Argghhhh... I mean surely that wasn't the correct decision on #GBBOFinal. Kim-Joy most consistent baker throughout, it felt as if the judges were always going select Rahul as their winner." Another person tweeted: "I feel cheated by the bake off, way too much favouritism towards Rahul. Perfection for the first 9 weeks, then 3 awful weeks in a row and he still wins."

READ: Celebrity Bake Off guests have been confirmed and fans are delighted for this duo's reunion

Loading the player...

However, one popular tweet pointed out that the show is about positivity and people's comments should reflect that. It read: "I expected better from a fan base I thought to be mostly kind and positive. To have this much hate for Rahul's win is disgusting, much like many comments about it. Everyone has their favourites, but to turn utterly inconsiderate when they don't win is saddening." It was a dramatic end to the series after the bakers had to cook over an open fire for their technical challenge, and a glass jar on Rahul's bench shattered because of the heat in the tent, giving him a 15-minute extension as production had to clean up the glass. After winning, Rahul delightedly said: "I don't know whether to laugh or to cry. I just feel I need to talk with my mum."

READ: You have to read Terry's emotional letter of thanks to Great British Bake Off fans