Duchess Kate is beautiful in black Roland Mouret at the Royal Festival of Remembrance The royal attended the event with her husband Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William and the royal family on Saturday evening at London's Royal Albert Hall for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. The mum-of-three dressed demurely in a black Roland Mouret dress and Jimmy Choo heels with three poppies as the focus of her outfit. Kate joined The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the event to pay tribute to the nation's war heroes. Also in attendance were The Duke of York, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Kate wears black Rouland Mouret

It was a sombre evening for the royal family, as they gathered to commemorate all those who lost their lives in conflicts. Kate and William waved to well-wishers as they entered the historic venue. The evening's entertainment will see performances by Sir Tom Jones, Sheridan Smith, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, while the Kingdom Choir perform alongside the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and the Band of HM Royal Marines.

MORE: Sophie Wessex wears elegant navy coat for a service of Remembrance in London

The event is one of four engagements for Duchess Kate this week. On Thursday evening, the royal attended the Tusk Conservation Awards with Prince William, wearing an aqua green Jenny Packham gown. The couple met with the award nominees, Tusk supporters and sponsors, with The Duke presenting three awards before delivering a short speech.

MORE: ROYAL STYLE WATCH: ALL THE BEST OUTFITS FROM THE WORLD'S ROYAL LADIES THIS WEEK

On Sunday, the royal family will attend the annual Remembrance Day service at The Cenotaph. That evening, Prince William and Kate will return to their wedding venue – Westminster Abbey – to attend a service marking the Centenary of the Armistice.