Dec told Holly Willoughby off for 'stern' approach to Bush Tucker Trial - watch here Holly Willoughby isn't messing around anymore on I'm a Celeb!

Declan Donnelly gave Holly Willoughby a quick telling-off after she sounded "stern" in the latest Bush Tucker Trial named 'Scary Rose' on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Of Here!. During the trial, John Barrowman was tasked with swimming under water and retrieving stars while joined by crocodiles, eels and crabs, and Holly gave him swift instructions when he emerged with a star in the preview clip.

The pair chuckled together as they watched the trial

Watching the trial with Dec from one side, she praised John, saying: "Well done! Star number one, get that straight in your bag or it won't count." Surprised by her swift instructions, Dec joked: "Alright! Stern! That was stern!" Holly replied: "It's my mum voice." She then asked John how he was getting along, telling him that there were 40 eels in there with him before telling Dec: "I don't like... ugh I can't think about eels." Fans have had a mixed response to Holly replacing Anthony McPartlin on I'm a Celebrity, however, a spokesperson for the show said reports suggesting that they wanted to replace her were "absolute rubbish", saying: "We are very happy with Holly presenting alongside Dec." The first episode scored incredible ratings as the show hit a peak of 11.9 million viewers, making it the highest rated launch in the past five years.

Ant also voiced his support for the pair, tweeting: "All the very best of luck little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight. Lots of love from the big fella! A. I'm A Celeb. X." Fans appear to have warmed to Holly over the past two episodes, with one person writing: "Loving @hollywills on #ImACeleb it's a nice little change. Don't get me wrong we all want Ant & Dec again but Holly is a brilliant stand in for her friend."

