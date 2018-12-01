Shirley Ballas reveals career change - and you’ll be seeing her more on TV It sounds like an exciting year ahead

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas made an exciting announcement on Friday about a change in her career. Chatting with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning, the 58-year-old revealed that she will be hosting a new segment on the ITV show about men and women finding love after 50, which will be broadcast next year. After Eamon asked if Shirley was still on the lookout for love, she cheekily replied: "Yes if I can find someone as nice as you Eamonn." His wife Ruth found it hilarious, saying: "Have him! Shirley have him seriously!" Although the pro-dancer is still filming Strictly over the next few weeks, it certainly sounds like she has big plans for her career and personal life in the New Year.

Shirley joked with Ruth and Eamonn

It's been a tough time for Shirley recently, after admitting that she is nursing her mother who was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year. She told the Mirror last Saturday: "She was diagnosed earlier this year. But she’s a trouper and we are dealing with it," continuing: "I came over to her in the summer to take care of her and I had to learn to be a nurse. “I would put her food down on a tray on her bed and I would be standing there like, 'Is this okay?' And she would say, 'You did good. Maybe a bit more salt next time." Despite the sad news, Shirley and her mum Audrey still looked amazing on Wednesday night when they attended the Macmillan Cancer Ball in London.

Shirley also recently opened up to HELLO! about exciting renovations to the home she owns in south London to give herself a permanent base in the city. She said: "I am in the middle of a seven-month renovation of my Dulwich house. I will have that as my base here now and am looking forward to that. I would love to settle over here; I think I will always keep my home in America as it’s close to my son, Mark Ballas."

