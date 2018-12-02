Strictly's Danny John-Jules makes kind gesture as he steps back into the limelight The Red Dwarf star was a hit with his fans

Strictly Come Dancing star Danny John-Jules has kept a low profile following his much talked about exit from the BBC One dance show, but on Saturday he made an appearance at the Wales Comic Con. Danny posed for photographs with guests who had attended the popular event to help raise money for charity, something which delighted his fans. On Twitter, one attendee who had met him wrote: " @DannyJohnJules a #generous and friendly gentleman. Photo opportunity at @walescomiccon and he’s doing his photos for donations to charity! #amazing." Another fan posted a photograph of herself and Danny at the event, and wrote: " @DannyJohnJules yesssss loved seening our danny for the 2nd tine amazing day ever http://made.my.day welldone @walescomiccon xxx."

Danny John-Jules was at the Wales Comic Con on Saturday

Danny's appearance follows reports by The Mirror that he won't be joining the Strictly live tour later in the year. However, it was indicated by pro dancer Gorka Marquez that he would be taking part in the show's Christmas special. On Tuesday, Gorka took to Instagram Stories to tell his followers about his day filming for it on Monday, and he gave the impression that all the celebrities took part. He said: "We went to film the Christmas special show, which goes live on 25 December, and it was a fun day, very Christmassy, I can't tell you who won but it was a great show so just watch it and you will enjoy it!" Gorka added: "All the guys from this year's Strictly were back on the show, so it was nice to see them, especially my partner Katie Piper we had a quick catch up and I can't wait to see her back on the final!"

MORE: Strictly's Katya Jones and husband Neil tease some exciting news

Danny John-Jules and dance partner Amy on Strictly

READ: Strictly's royal blunder by Shirley Ballas revealed

There has been talk surrounding Danny's exit from Strictly after he failed to turn up for his obligatory It Takes Two interview with Zoe Ball after being knocked out of the competition, which happened following reports circulated that he had been bullying Amy – something they both have strongly denied. Amy joined host Zoe on the sofa alone, with the presenter simply saying: "Danny has decided not to join us." Last week, Danny broke his silence following the no-show, and responded to the support he had received from fans following a trip to the Dominica. He said: "After 'Leaving On A Jet Plane' and having just landed back in UK, I'm overwhelmed by all the love and support I've been catching up on. It's been very comforting and very much appreciated," which was tweeted alongside a Strictly GIF of him and Amy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.