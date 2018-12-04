Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Clifton breaks down in tears during interview Karen Clifton has had a tough few days after being voted out of Strictly Come Dancing

Karen Clifton broke down in tears on Monday night's episode of It Takes Two after discussing her exit from Strictly Come Dancing. The professional dancer performed with actor Charles Venn, and the pair admitted that they were sad to be leaving the competition. After Zoe Ball showed the pair a montage of their time together on the show, both Karen and Charles were in tears and were offered tissues, and Karen joked: "We're not leaving! Why do you do that to me?"

Charles opened up about his emotions after being the tenth couple to be voted out of the show on Sunday night, saying: "It feels unreal. It doesn't feel like that's me - honestly. According to my kids I really couldn't dance. They eat humble pie now for sure." He also said that he feels "obviously sad" by their exit, explaining: "[I'm] a little bit of disappointment but at the same time there's a sense of pride. Proud Karen brought me all the way to the quarter finals." He continued: "It's a weird, bittersweet feeling. On one hand I get to take my son to school in morning. At the same time I don't get to spend quality time with this wonderful woman, this wonderful teacher. It's a weird balance."

Speaking to her dance partner, Karen said: "I couldn't be more proud because of everything you achieved on this show. I will be forever grateful for you being magnificent." The pair danced a Rumba to Maria from West Side Story for Musicals week, and were up against Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev in the dance-off. The judges chose to save Ashley, 37, and 38, despite it being the second consecutive week they'd faced the dance-off. After they were voted off, Karen praised her dance partner, telling him: "You have been the most humble, the most professional person who I've ever worked with. And thank you for always respecting me as a woman, as a friend and as a teacher, and I will never forget this journey that we had together."

