Avengers 4: Endgame trailer is FINALLY here and it looks immense See how everyone who survived the snap is getting on in Avengers 4...

It's a Christmas miracle! Fans who have been waiting months for the new trailer since the Avengers: Infinity War cliffhanger have finally been treated with the full-length trailer for the much-anticipated sequel, which will be released in April 2019. Following the events of Infinity War which saw half of the Avengers, and indeed the entire population of the universe, wiped out by Thanos, the trailer begins with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) alone in space, leaving a video message for Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Sat alone in a spaceship, he says: "Is this thing on? Hey Miss Potts. If you find this recording, don't feel bad about this. Part of the journey is the end... food and water ran out four days ago, oxygen will run out tomorrow morning and that'll be it. When I drift off I will dream about you. It's always you." The trailer then looks at the remaining Avengers on earth, including Black Widow, Captain America and Thor as they deal with the aftermath of the attack. The trailer also shows the return of Hawkeye, who was absent from the first film, along with Scott Lang AKA Ant Man.

Fans were quick to discuss the new trailer

Fans were delighted to see the trailer, with one writing: "We are allowed to just jump past December, January, February and March, right?" Another added: "TODAY IS CANCELLED. I SHALL WATCH THIS ON REPEAT UNTIL APRIL." Fans were also quick to notice that Shuri was among one of the characters killed in Infinity War, with one person writing: "My excitement over the #AvengersEndgame trailer was slightly torpedoed when I saw Shuri among those who were dusted! It's like the snap happened all over again," while another added: "SHURI DIED IN THE SNAP I'M ABOUT TO FIGHT THANOS MYSELF."

