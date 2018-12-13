Find out what Buddy's little brother Michael from Elf looks like now! Daniel Tay has gone on to study at Yale and more!

We are now in December, which means everyone in the world is contractually obliged to watch the 2003 hit Christmas comedy, Elf. The film follows Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, a happy-go-lucky human who was raised in the North Pole, and always believed himself to be an elf. Upon discovering the truth, and that his dad is on the 'naughty list', Buddy heads to New York City to reconnect with his father and to meet his new family, which includes a younger half-brother, Michael, played by Daniel Tay.

Daniel is now a SAT instructor

Daniel was just 11 when he played Buddy's street-smart little brother who helps his dad connect with Buddy, and intervenes with Buddy's love life to get him a date. The actor went on to provide the voice for the main character Dougal in US version of The Magic Roundabout, and played Paul Giamatti's younger self as Harvey Pekar in American Splendor. The star's credits also include Artie Lange's Beer League and Brooklyn Rules, as well as voice work on Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony in 2009. Now aged 27, it appears that Daniel has stepped away from acting and out of the spotlight altogether, without any public social media presence.

READ: Christmas TV Guide 2018: all the listings and Christmas specials

Daniel played Michael in Elf

READ: Hollywood's highest paid male actor revealed - and he earned double top leading actress

Daniel has worked as a SAT instructor, and his description on the SAT tutor website reveals that he is a graduate from Yale University, where he studied economics, and served as a peer tutor and teaching assistant during his time there. He also studies Mandarin, and now works as a Bilingual editor. However, the big question is – would he ever return for a sequel to the popular film now he is all grown up?!