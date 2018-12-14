Jonathan Ross' wife Jane Goldman is the creator of a Game of Thrones spin-off: details Jonathan Ross confirmed that Jane Goldman has already completed one Game of Thrones spinoff show script

Game of Thrones fans have been speculating about the show's five planned spin-offs since their production was announced last year. And last October, Jonathan Ross confirmed exclusively to HELLO! Online that his wife, screenwriter and director Jane Goldman, has completed the script for one of the much-anticipated projects.

Jonathan Ross is incredibly proud of his wife's career

Chatting to HELLO! Online at the BFI Luminous Gala, the chat show host said: "I'm not going to say anything apart from the fact that [Jane] has just finished it! She's written it all around me, I'm a dragon in it!" Jonathan, who is a huge Game of Thrones fan himself, remained tight-lipped about what to expect from the script, joking: "I can't talk about it, sorry!" But while the revelation caused much excitement, fans are STILL waiting for the spin-off to actaully materialise.

Jonathan, who shares three children with wife Jane, reveals that the secret to their happy union is to "be nice to each other and talk," and it'd clearly working. The couple celebrated their 30 year anniversary this year. Jonathan also opened up about the lack of equality women face in filmmaking and how Jane has managed to break the mould. He said: "My wife has had a very strong and success career and she continues to do so… and she's certainly worked in films that aren't usually seen in the domain of women writers, she's done superhero movies and action films… but as someone like me who's an observer, [gender inequality] does appear to be the case, it would be nicer if there was a greater degree of equality."