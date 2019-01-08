Holly Willoughby proposed to on This Morning by adorable little boy The TV star proved once again that she's a natural with children…

They say that you should never work with children or animals, but on Tuesday's This Morning , the unpredictable nature of a sweet four-year-old boy left viewers, and host Holly Willoughby highly amused. Arthur was appearing on the famous sofa during a segment about Channel 4's Secret Life Of 4 Year Olds, in which he stars in, and he took quite the shine to Holly. The little boy gifted the TV presenter with a box of chocolates and some flowers, before asking Holly if she would marry him. Looking surprised, the mum-of-three replied 'yes' through a fit of giggles. Arthur then went on to shower Holly with kisses on her hand and lap, which resulted in co-host Phillip Schofield jokingly telling him to "back off."

Little Arthur took quite the shine to Holly Willoughby

Arthur was joined by his mum on the show, and while Holly tried to chat to her, Arthur had other things on his mind, and ran off towards the camera to make faces at it. Viewers adored watching cheeky Arthur's antics unfold, and many took to Twitter to have their say. One wrote: "How cute is little Arthur?" while another said: "This little boy is so adorable, a real gentleman @thismorning Holly's husband needs to watch out!" At the end of the show, Arthur then went up to both Phil and Holly to hug them.

Holly is a doting mum to three children

Holly and Phil returned to This Morning this week following the Christmas holidays. Holly hadn’t been on the show since the end of October, with Rochelle Humes stepping in for her as she hosted I'm A Celebrity alongside Declan Donnelly in Australia. On her first day back on Monday, Phil jokingly gave her a name badge so that he would remember her. The much-loved TV duo had been reunited on screen on Sunday night for the first episode of Dancing On Ice. Just before going live on air, Phil revealed a behind-the-scenes secret on Instagram Stories, admitting that there was an emergency script in place incase either Holly or himself fell ill.

