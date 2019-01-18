EastEnders star Rob Kazinsky to return as Sean Slater after ten years Is this good news for Stacey?

After ten years away from Walford, Rob Kazinsky has confirmed he will be reprising his role as Sean Slater for a short stint on EastEnders this spring. The actor instantly became a huge fan favourite and was involved in a number of explosive storylines including Sean's fractured relationship with his family, dating Ruby Allen purely for her dad's money and conspiring with Tanya Branning to kill her then husband Max. On his returning to the BBC soap, Rob said: "This year marked ten years since Sean fled from Walford after plunging into a frozen lake. A decade since I left the studio at Elstree and Sean Slater behind to move to the USA to chase a dream that seemed so farfetched."

Rob Kazinsky will reprise his role as Sean Slater

He added: "Throughout my career I have always felt that my best work was on EastEnders as Sean Slater, that there was something there in him that I understood completely, something traumatic, something that we never really got to show the viewers. I have unfinished business in Albert Square and am thrilled to be returning to what I still consider to be my home, however briefly." Since leaving EastEnders in 2009, Rob moved stateside and has had a successful Hollywood career starring in a range of movies including Pacific Rim, Hot Pursuit and Warcraft: The Beginning. On top of this, Rob has starred in multiple television shows including True Blood and Brothers & Sisters.

MORE: See pictures from EastEnders stars' weddings

Loading the player...

"EastEnders is still the most important serial on British Television, never afraid to combat hard storylines and tell hard truths," the actor continued. "I have always been proud of what EastEnders has done for social awareness throughout my lifetime and that is why I'm back. To tell a story that means something to me with the family that I know can tell it right. I can't wait to see my Slaters again and see what’s in store for Sean as he brings an evolved animal to Albert Square."

MORE: Blue star Lee Ryan reveals future on EastEnders

Other storylines included Sean's marriage to Roxy Mitchell, however it was short lived when Sean discovered he was not the biological father of his daughter, Amy, and it was in fact Jack. As always with Sean, rage took over and he took drastic action which led to him and Roxy plunging into a frozen lake before fleeing Walford.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.