Ant and Dec won't be attending the NTAs – find out why Ant and Dec have been nominated for Best Presenter for the 18th year in a row

Although many fans were expecting Tuesday night's National Television Awards to be Ant and Dec's first official TV appearance together since Ant was charged with drink driving back in April 2018, the pair have now confirmed that they will be unable to attend the event. The presenting duo, who have been nominated for the Best Presenter award for the 18th time in a row, have revealed that they will be unable to attend the ceremony due to a filming clash with the Britain's Got Talent audition rounds. Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden are reportedly missing the event for the same reason.

Ant and Dec won't be attending the NTAs this year

Although there has been some controversy after Ant and Dec were nominated for the Best Presenter award together, despite Ant missing several of their usual shows throughout the year, the 43-year-old has revealed that he would love them to win on Dec's behalf. He told The Sun: "If we do win – and I hope people still vote – then Dec deserves it. He's worked his socks off this year. It's an accolade to how hard he's worked in tough circumstances. How good a friend he's been to me. How much of a professional he is. If we do win, then Dec will have to take most of it and I'll take a tiny bit for my few shows last year."

READ: Ant McPartlin admits drink-drive arrest caused tension with Declan Donnelly

Loading the player...

Ant previously revealed that Dec was initially angry after his drink driving arrest, but was constantly supportive throughout. "He's angry, of course he's angry," he explained. "But it's justified and I understood it. Underneath all of that is love and still is love. And that's what we talked about more than anything." He added: "I saw Dec the day after the crash and we didn't even speak work. It wasn't about that. It was about, 'How are you?' I said, 'I'm not right.' You know, mentally I wasn't in a good place."

READ: Ant McPartlin speaks out about ex-wife Lisa Armstrong for first time since divorce