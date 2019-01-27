The SAG Awards 2019: Everything you need to know
Are you looking forward to the SAG Awards?
The SAG Awards 2019 are just around the corner, and will be a fabulous night celebrating Hollywood's best and brightest films and stars from the last year.A Star is Born, The Favourite and Can You Ever Forgive Me? are all popular contenders for the film categories, while American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and The Handmaid's Taleboth have a handful of nominations in the television categories. Find out everything you need to know about the SAG awards here...
When are the SAG awards?
The SAG Awards will take place at 1am GMT on Sunday 27 January at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in LA, which will be 5pm PT/8pm ET if you are watching across the pond! The 25th annual awards ceremony will be one of the biggest awards ceremonies in Hollywood, and will be hosted by Parks and Recreation star Megan Mullally. In a statement, she said: "As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I'm over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary."
Who else is hosting?
Despite controversy with the Oscars reportedly trying to dissuade famous faces to present at the SAG Awards, the show has scooped up some huge names to announce nominees and winners throughout the night. Presenters for the evening include Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, Adam Driver, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Henry Golding and Constance Wu.
The Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists guild released a statement claiming that the Academy Awards were placing "unwarranted pressure" on talent to "hold them from appearing at other award presentations". The statement continued: "We have received multiple reports of these activities and have experienced first-hand the Academy's graceless pressure tactics and attempts to control the awards show talent pipeline. Awards season is a very special time when actors and actresses are being appropriately celebrated and recognised for the outstanding quality of their work. We would expect the Academy to honour these goals."
Can you watch the SAG awards in the UK?
Unfortunately the SAG awards won't be shown on TV in the UK, but fans can keep up with all of the announcements on the ceremony's Facebook and Twitter pages – and we will have the full list of winners available here first thing on Monday morning!
Who is nominated for the SAG Awards?
As expected, Olivia Colman has been nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Favourite, which has so thus earned her a Golden Globe and a British Independent Film Award. Emily Blunt has been nominated for Mary Poppins Returns, while Sandra Oh is leading nominations in the TV category with her role as Eve in Killing Eve. See the full list here…
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Star Is Born
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers Infinity War
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- Mission Impossible – Fallout
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
- Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
- John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
- Antonio Banderas, Genius Picasso
- Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
- Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace
- Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
- John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Alison Brie, GLOW
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Americans
- Better Call Saul
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ozark
- This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Atlanta
- Barry
- GLOW
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
- Glow
- Marvel’s Daredevil
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
- The Walking Dead
- Westworld