The SAG Awards 2019: Everything you need to know Are you looking forward to the SAG Awards?

The SAG Awards 2019 are just around the corner, and will be a fabulous night celebrating Hollywood's best and brightest films and stars from the last year.A Star is Born, The Favourite and Can You Ever Forgive Me? are all popular contenders for the film categories, while American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and The Handmaid's Taleboth have a handful of nominations in the television categories. Find out everything you need to know about the SAG awards here...

When are the SAG awards?

The SAG Awards will take place at 1am GMT on Sunday 27 January at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in LA, which will be 5pm PT/8pm ET if you are watching across the pond! The 25th annual awards ceremony will be one of the biggest awards ceremonies in Hollywood, and will be hosted by Parks and Recreation star Megan Mullally. In a statement, she said: "As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I'm over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary."

Who else is hosting?

Despite controversy with the Oscars reportedly trying to dissuade famous faces to present at the SAG Awards, the show has scooped up some huge names to announce nominees and winners throughout the night. Presenters for the evening include Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, Adam Driver, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Henry Golding and Constance Wu.

The Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists guild released a statement claiming that the Academy Awards were placing "unwarranted pressure" on talent to "hold them from appearing at other award presentations". The statement continued: "We have received multiple reports of these activities and have experienced first-hand the Academy's graceless pressure tactics and attempts to control the awards show talent pipeline. Awards season is a very special time when actors and actresses are being appropriately celebrated and recognised for the outstanding quality of their work. We would expect the Academy to honour these goals."

Can you watch the SAG awards in the UK?

Unfortunately the SAG awards won't be shown on TV in the UK, but fans can keep up with all of the announcements on the ceremony's Facebook and Twitter pages – and we will have the full list of winners available here first thing on Monday morning!

Who is nominated for the SAG Awards?

As expected, Olivia Colman has been nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Favourite, which has so thus earned her a Golden Globe and a British Independent Film Award. Emily Blunt has been nominated for Mary Poppins Returns, while Sandra Oh is leading nominations in the TV category with her role as Eve in Killing Eve. See the full list here…

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission Impossible – Fallout

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Antonio Banderas, Genius Picasso

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series