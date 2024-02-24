SAG Awards 2024: the complete winners and nominees list

The SAG Awards are finally here, and we couldn't be more excited to see who takes home the prestigious statuettes throughout the night. If awards season is anything to go by, it looks like movies including Poor Things, Oppenheimer and TV shows The Bear and Succession are gearing up to be the big winners. Or, will the SAG Awards go down a completely different road?

Their 30th annual installment is airing via Netflix on Saturday, February 24 at 8pm EST from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, and is the first since the historic SAG-AFTRA strike this summer that effectively shut down Hollywood for over 100 days.

The ceremony does not have a host, as organizers hope to keep the ceremony to a swift two-hour run time; they instead rely on a star-studded list of presenters which this year will include Idris Elba, Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Chastain, as well as the 2024 ambassadors Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster and Red, White and Royal Blue's Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Join us as we update the winners' list live...

SAG Awards Film Winners:

Motion Picture cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

© Alamy Stock Photo Barbie (2023) directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

© Jason McDonald/Netflix Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Emma Stone in Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

© Instagram/Universal Cillian Murphy portrays American theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

© Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

© Murray Close Canadian-born actor Keanu Reeves walks along an aisle in the Church of Saint-Eustache, in a scene from the film John Wick: Chapter 4

SAG Awards Television Winners:

Drama Series Ensemble

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

© Home Box Office Succession has received several nominations

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

© Netflix Ali Wong in Beef

Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

© Apple Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

© Photo: Sky Pedro Pascal is nominated for The Last Of Us

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

© Netflix Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce in The Crown

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Ted Lasso has been nominated

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

© Philippe Antonello/Prime Video Marvelous Mrs Maisel's final season aired

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian