February's best TV: News and what you missed so far We can't wait for some of these releases!

There is so much new film and TV news out there that it can be hard to keep track, so we have put together all of the hottest film and TV news, trailers and info together from February so far right here. From the latest The Walking Dead update to the best trailers from the Superbowl, here's what you might have missed…

New Handmaid's Tale trailer shows glimpse at explosive third season

The creepy trailer for the third series of The Handmaid's Tale shows how America (turned Gilead) is slowly turning to ruin. While a cheerful voiceover reveals that it is "morning again", the images show people working at the colonies and Serena Joy watching a burning building as June says: "Wake up America, morning's over." Speaking about the new series, one person wrote: "Once again, #TheHandmaidsTale shows how brilliant it is at weaving its dramatic story with political and social relevancy. Bring this new season to me RIGHT NOW!" Although the release date hasn't been confirmed, it is thought to be released around April time, the same as seasons one and two.

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney celebrates 17 years of sobriety

Rob Delaney was met with praise after announcing 17 years of sobriety on Twitter. The Catastrophe star, who tragically lost his son, Henry, to cancer in February 2018, posted a message about his family's first year without him, writing: "As of today I've been sober 17 years. 17 years ago I was in jail in a wheelchair. Today I'm not. I am profoundly grateful to the alcoholics who shined a light on the path for me and helped equip me with the skills to live life well. This has been a brutal year for my family and me. Our first year without our son and brother Henry. Had I not been sober it would have been far worse… Sobriety allowed me to be a reasonably good dad, husband and worker through it all… Sobriety allows me to grieve fully, and grief is an expression of love."

The Walking Dead renewed for season ten

The Walking Dead confirmed it has been renewed for season ten with possibly the creepiest teaser trailer ever. In the clip, one of the new 'whisperers', a sentient zombie, puts it's finger to it's lips as it whispers: "Season ten." It was also confirmed that the new season will air in 2019 – we already can't wait!

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 still on the search for new director

After James Gunn was fired for Disney following inappropriate tweets from years ago resurfacing, Marvel has been on the hunt for a new director to replace him, with many hoping that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi would be right for the job. However, Taika has confirmed he won't be taking over directing the third film, telling ScreenRant: "For me, those are James [Gunn]'s films. Going into something like that with his stamp all over his films would be like going into someone's house and saying, 'Hey, I'm your new dad, and this is how we make peanut butter sandwiches now. It feels kind of awkward.'"

Avengers: Endgame new trailer hints at timeline

A new teaser for Avengers: Endgame was released during the Superbowl, and although it didn't give much away about the film, which will be released in April, fans were able to glean some information from the short clip (naturally)! Thanks to a sign in the teaser which reads: "Where do we go, now that they're gone?", fans have realised that the world moves on after the events of Infinity War, where Thanos kills half of the world's population. One person wrote: "Okay but the scariest thing about this #AvengersEndgame sneak peak during the #SuperBowl is that it confirms that after the snap... TIME passes. Like a LOT of it. Someone save my poor dissolved spider son before my heart snaps, too."

Buzz is in trouble in Toy Story 4 Superbowl teaser

The Superbowl gave Toy Story fans a treat with a short teaser for the upcoming film, which will be released on June 21. In the clip, Woody and a whole new Bo Peep are wondering what has happened to Buzz Lightyear while at the fair, before it is revealed that he has become a prize on an arcade game, much to the annoyance of the fellow prize toys.

Fans are excited for What We Do in the Shadows TV series

The first trailer for the TV show spinoff of the cult hit film What We Do in the Shadows has been released, and fans are already excited for the new series. Following the format of the film, the TV series is a mockumentary which follows a group of vampire housemates living in the modern day. One person wrote: "I'm so excited for season one of What We Do in the Shadows. I'm glad that one of my favourite movies will *hopefully* be getting the recognition that it rightfully deserves."

Netflix wins Zac Efron's Ted Bundy film for $9 million

Netflix has won a bidding war for Zac Efron's new Ted Bundy biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The film will follow one of the world's most notorious serial killers, who murdered dozens of women, over 30 years ago. Netflix currently owns a documentary on the murderer, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.