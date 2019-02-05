Everything you need to know about Netflix's Russian Doll The new must-watch on Netflix is here - find out everything you need to know!

The one show that everyone is talking about at the moment is Russian Doll, a Netflix original that landed on Friday 1 February. The slightly odd yet addictive series has had fans and critics alike discussing its mind-bending storyline, and the proof of the show's quality is evident on Rotten Tomatoes, where it has so far received a rare 100% approval rating. So what is it about this show that has everyone so hooked? Find out everything you need to know about Russian Doll…

What is Russian Doll about?

Russian Doll follows Nadia, a self-destructive yet loveable chain-smoker celebrating her 36th birthday at a friend's house. After enjoying her party, visiting a corner shop, going back to her place and hooking up with a stranger, Nadia is hit by a car and killed after running across to the road to save her cat who has been missing for three days. However, she then wakes back up in the bathroom of the party, ready to relive the night all over again. While Nadia is in a hellish Groundhog Day scenario repeating every night of her birthday before suffering a death, she has to work out what is happening to her, and why.

Who is Natasha Lyonne?

Natasha Lyonne plays Nadia, and also happened to produce, write and direct the series along with Parks and Recreation's Amy Poehler and Sleeping with Other People writer Leslye Headland. She is probably best known for her role as Nicky Nichols in the popular prison drama, Orange Is the New Black, and is also recognised for her role as Jessica in the American Pie franchise.

Who else is in the cast of Russian Doll?

So who else might you have recognised in Russian Doll? Wayward Pines actress Greta Lee plays Maxine, Nadia's chatty friend who throws the birthday party for her, while Yul Vazquez plays John Reyes, Nadia's well-meaning ex-boyfriend, while Alan Zaveri is played by Chicago Fire's Charlie Barnett. You may have also spotted Natasha's fellow OITNB co-star Dascha Polanco, who plays Beatrice.

What is THAT song in Russian Doll?

The song that you hear over and over again, really anytime Nadia dies and comes back to life, is Gotta Get Up by Harry Nilsson. Speaking about the soundtrack, Natasha said: "All the choices for music were really very important to me, and something that I spent a lot of time trying to make that an enjoyable experience for people. That song is definitely the linchpin that sets it all off."

What is the ending of Russian Doll? (Spoiler alert)

After Nadia meets Alan, who also continues to die and relive the same 24 hours over and over again, they realise that the only way to save themselves from their never-ending time loop is to save each other from their first death. After the revelation, the pair realise that their time loops have begun again – only while faced with the first version of the other person. As such, both Nadia and Alan have to help the other person – who has no idea who they are. After they both succeed, the series concludes with a split screen on both versions of the couple enjoying each other's company before joining in on a carnival led by Horse, the homeless man who is in and out of both of their lives through the loop.

Will there be a Russian Doll season two?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the series, screenwriter Leslye Headland revealed that they already have seasons two and three planned out, but admitted that it might change a little. She said: "We initially pitched it as three seasons. We came in with it as like, 'Here's the idea for season one, here's the idea for season two, here's the idea for season three'. So, I could definitely see us going back to one of those ideas. I could also see us doing something completely different because the show is the result of all of those people working for all of that time on it. Though I still feel like those are cool ideas, I do wonder if now, having created what we all communally created, if that is the best thing, to go back to the drawing board in so far as the next chapter of the story."