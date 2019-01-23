Strictly's Stacey Dooley left gobsmacked over David Dimbleby's comment We would shout about it too!

Stacey Dooley was in for quite the surprise when David Dimbleby praised her during his Special Recognition Award speech at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening. The Strictly Come Dancing champion took to her social media to share her shock, tweeting: "As if?!!!?!!!! David Dimbleby you HERO." The former Question Time anchor described Stacey as "one of the best young reporters" working on television at the moment.

David Dimbleby with his NTAs award on Tuesday

Sharing an Instagram picture of David on the podium, the 31-year-old journalist wrote: "PLAY. IT. COOL. (Have been watching this ICON for like a decade. Every Thurs, 10:35, would be in bed with a cuppa.) No words. You utter, utter gent." Stacey was also celebrating Strictly's triumphant NTAs win after the ballroom dancing competition took home the award for Talent Show.

MORE: David Dimbleby to step down as Question Time host after 25 years

Meanwhile, David's recognition comes shortly after he stepped down from his role as Question Time chair having fronted the political show for 25 years. During his impassioned speech, the 80-year-old had nothing but nice things to say about the BBC - despite the awards ceremony being aired on ITV. "All the things you saw there were on the BBC. I've been a fan all my life," he said. "I began with the BBC, I think it’s one of the great national institutions."

Loading the player...

The respected broadcaster added: "I know many of the people we are seeing tonight are from other channels but I think the existence of the BBC is absolutely vital for our life. However it's threatened by Netflix or other competition. The BBC still holds a heart in the place of the British people."

MORE: Dianne Buswell and ex Anthony Quinlan both attend National Television Awards

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.